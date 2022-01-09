Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €61.30

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.30 ($69.66).

SHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SHL stock traded down €0.66 ($0.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €63.76 ($72.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,222 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.76.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

