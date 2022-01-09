Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €61.30

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.30 ($69.66).

SHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SHL stock traded down €0.66 ($0.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €63.76 ($72.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,222 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

