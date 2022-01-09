BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,231.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,231.43 ($30.07).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.06) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON BHP traded up GBX 60.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,305.50 ($31.07). The company had a trading volume of 5,912,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,622. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,067.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,104.52. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($33.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

