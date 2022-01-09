Idena (IDNA) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $346,626.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,020,998 coins and its circulating supply is 55,716,166 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

