Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

MSGE stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 204,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.