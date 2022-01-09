Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.08. 50,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,219. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

