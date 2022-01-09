Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Update

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 696,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.28. 45,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,176. Mechel PAO has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

