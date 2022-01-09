WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 1,802,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,242. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

