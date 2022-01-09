$27.40 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.85 million. Quanterix reported sales of $26.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $104.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,404 shares of company stock worth $1,658,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Quanterix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 325,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

