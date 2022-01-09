$1.32 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 915.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 94,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,697. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

