Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 215,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,871. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

