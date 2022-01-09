IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

