Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives €106.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.94 ($120.39).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FRA:ZAL traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €66.96 ($76.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,011,102 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.49. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

