Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $63.00

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 21,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

