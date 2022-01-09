Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Tops $0.25

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $451,017.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059088 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.95 or 0.07511968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.09 or 0.99958229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

