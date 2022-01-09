$585.97 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report sales of $585.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.80 million to $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $563.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.50. 1,549,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,411. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

