Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

KARO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 10,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

