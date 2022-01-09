VITE Price Reaches $0.0697 (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,030,182,066 coins and its circulating supply is 497,610,955 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

