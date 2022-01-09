Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. 21,238,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,913,680. The firm has a market cap of $640.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

