Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Drops By 26.1%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 752,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PTY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.57. 470,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,770. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $13,796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 365.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

