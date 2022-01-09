Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 498,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Evogene by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evogene alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 120,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,270. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Evogene has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.