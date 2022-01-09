Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Ferrari by 7.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $257.02. 276,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

