Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €145.96 ($165.86).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €1.60 ($1.82) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €165.40 ($187.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.46. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

