Bitzeny Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $64,089.05 and $53.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00311083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

