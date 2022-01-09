SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SciPlay stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 710,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SciPlay by 21.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SciPlay by 70.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 47.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SciPlay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

