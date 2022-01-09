Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.82

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $127.68 million and approximately $764,415.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.01 or 0.07515569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00072586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.10 or 0.99509859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 155,834,702 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.