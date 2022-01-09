Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $889.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $37.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,026.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,993,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,611,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.51. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.