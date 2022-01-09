Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 245,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,325. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

