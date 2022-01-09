KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INKA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $705,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

