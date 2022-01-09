Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.36.

ITW stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.42. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

