Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.90 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and $448,471.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.43 or 0.07449433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.58 or 1.00317960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 514,129,818 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

