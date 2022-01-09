Coin98 Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54.71 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005558 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $431.95 million and $54.71 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009712 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

