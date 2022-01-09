Alpaca Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.12 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $71.22 million and $19.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.43 or 0.07449433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.58 or 1.00317960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

