Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cryoport stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 933,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $174,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

