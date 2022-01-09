Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $$124.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.99. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $113.90 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.