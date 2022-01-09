Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.19. 3,672,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,043. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

