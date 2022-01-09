Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Declines By 24.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 115,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,587. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
