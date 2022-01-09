Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Declines By 24.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 115,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,587. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.