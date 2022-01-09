Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,824. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $334.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 120.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.