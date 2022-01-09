Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,824. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $334.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 120.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

