RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RMGC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 93,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,631. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

