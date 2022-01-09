DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $99.52 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00009079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.43 or 0.07449433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.58 or 1.00317960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

