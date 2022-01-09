Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $133.66 million and $4.69 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005749 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,336,772,483 coins and its circulating supply is 8,675,328,197 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.