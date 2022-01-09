The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00350263 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

