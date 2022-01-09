Comparing Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 619.42%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.63) -2.21 Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 77.56 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -2.80

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.69% -50.11% Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Codiak BioSciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.