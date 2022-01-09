Dev Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,115.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $85,115.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00029339 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00396854 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

