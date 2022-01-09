Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

