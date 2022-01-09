Heritage Trust Co Has $4.34 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

