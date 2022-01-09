UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UPH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 626,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,080. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

