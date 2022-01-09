InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPVA stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

