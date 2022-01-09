Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRLB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,167. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

