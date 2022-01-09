TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.16.

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$130.01. 392,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,282. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$64.76 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.58.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

