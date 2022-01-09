Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$14.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. Wizz Air has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.